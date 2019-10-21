× Officer kills ‘aggressive dog’ after striking it with baton did not work

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY. Va — A Chesterfield Police officer shot and killed a dog after responding to a Chesterfield home. The officer was called to a home along the 2400 block of Graeme Hall Circle Friday afternoon after two dogs reportedly chased a woman back into her home.

“As he was standing in front of her residence, one of the dogs ran at him aggressively,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The officer drew his baton, tried to create distance between himself and the dog, and yelled at the dog to stay back.”

The dog, according to the police spokesperson, was unfazed.

“The dog kept coming at him, so he struck it with the baton,” the spokesperson continued. “The baton strike had no effect and the dog kept coming at him. The officer then drew his pistol and shot the dog.”

The dog died.

Later, a woman arrived to collect the second dog. Animal Services also responded. The investigation is ongoing.