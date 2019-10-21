Why Ajay Brewer quit his job days after his son was born

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Every Monday the CBS 6 News at 4 invites members of the community into the studio to offer some Monday Motivation. This week Richmond restaurant owner and entrepreneur Ajay Brewer shared his message of taking control of his life -- for his son's sake.

Hey guys, this is Ajay Brewer. I'm with my man, my buddy, my son Parker Brewer and I'm here to talk to you guys a little about my story and how we got where we are.

I quit my job about three months after my little buddy was born because I really wanted to give him the world. Not only that -- I wanted him to have the opportunity to chase his own dreams and so at three months old -- I quit my job and opened Brewer's Cafe.

I simultaneously created brands for him and branding opportunities for him so that he could create his own as well.

One of the things I used to hate was going to work and not feeling fulfilled and not being able to pursue my dreams, goals, and passions. Nowadays it's not like that.

Nowadays that's what I do for a living. I go after my dreams. I teach my son to go after his dreams. He's not beholden to a rule or law or a degree to accomplish what he wants to do so, you know, I want everybody out there who is watching this - who is working a job that they are not enjoying or not fulfilled to be encouraged to go through the sacrifice -- do what it takes to pursue your dreams because there really is no way to live unlike chasing your dreams and your passions.

