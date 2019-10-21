× 57-year-old man killed crossing Nine Mile Road in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police have identified a 57-year-old man killed while attempting to cross Nine Mile Road in Henrico County.

Staccato Padgett, of Henrico County, was walking cross Nine Mile Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henrico Police responded to Nine Mile Road near the intersection of Newbridge Road for a report of a crash at around 7:20 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with authorities.

The Police Divisions Crash Team is investigating the crash.

Twenty-six percent of pedestrian fatalities occurred between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8:59 p.m., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.