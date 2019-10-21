Police name 4 people killed in Virginia crash

Posted 10:40 am, October 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:56AM, October 21, 2019

COURTLAND, Va. — Police identified four people killed when their car rear-ended a tractor-trailer along Southampton Parkway in Southampton County last week.

The deceased were identified as Dee Jay Rodriguez, 19, Eric Lee Peed, 24, Vincent Emar Ross, 19, and 23-year-old Keondre Thomas.

Rodriguez, who was driving, was from Hope Mills, North Carolina.

The other three victims were listed as being from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Their car rear-ended the tractor-trailer, which had stopped for a school bus Wednesday morning.

