Pumpkin in California weighs in at 2,175 pounds

A grower in California has set the state record in the state by growing a pumpkin that weighs 2,175 pounds, according to officials from the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh Off.

The pumpkin was one of nine that weighed in over 1,000 pounds this week at the event in California. The pumpkin was also one of two that weighed more than 1 ton.

The grower was Leonardo Urena of Napa. Urena cashed in a $15,225 prize, and his pumpkin will be featured at this weekend’s Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival.

This year’s pumpkin tops last year’s heaviest pumpkin, which weighed 2,170 pounds.

The pumpkin nearly topped a gourd grown in New England, which weighed in at 2,294 pounds last week.