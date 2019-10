Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. --- Richmond firefighters are working to determine what started a house fire in the Whitcomb Court Community.

Crews say they spotted some flames coming from a two story home in the 2300 block of Whitcomb Street near the Essex Street intersection around 3:45 am Sunday Morning.

Firefighters quickly got the situation under control.

The home is believed to be vacant and there are no reports of any injuries.