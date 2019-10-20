Police ID man killed in apartment complex parking lot
Teen killed in Richmond shooting

Driver killed, passenger injured after I-85 chase ends in crash

Posted 10:31 pm, October 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04PM, October 20, 2019

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — One man was killed and another was injured after a high-speed chase along Interstate 85 ended in a crash in Brunswick County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to investigate the single-vehicle crash after a Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a driver clocked at 84 mph in a 70 mph zone along I-85 north just before 10:50 p.m.

When the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Valeton Junior Pratt of the 1000 block of First Avenue in Lawrenceville, failed to pull over, officials said a “pursuit entailed.”

Troopers said the crash happened when Pratt tried to take the exit for Route 630 at a “high rate of speed,” crossed over the road and hit a tree.

Pratt died at the scene, according to troopers.

A passenger, Keith M. Haskins of South Hill, was transported to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

“Pratt was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident,” Sgt. Anaya said. “It is unknown at this time if alcohol played a contributing factor.”

No additional details were available at last check.

The crash is being investigated by Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.