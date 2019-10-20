Driver killed, passenger injured after I-85 chase ends in crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — One man was killed and another was injured after a high-speed chase along Interstate 85 ended in a crash in Brunswick County Saturday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said troopers were called to investigate the single-vehicle crash after a Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a driver clocked at 84 mph in a 70 mph zone along I-85 north just before 10:50 p.m.

When the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Valeton Junior Pratt of the 1000 block of First Avenue in Lawrenceville, failed to pull over, officials said a “pursuit entailed.”

Troopers said the crash happened when Pratt tried to take the exit for Route 630 at a “high rate of speed,” crossed over the road and hit a tree.

Pratt died at the scene, according to troopers.

A passenger, Keith M. Haskins of South Hill, was transported to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening injuries, according to troopers.

“Pratt was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident,” Sgt. Anaya said. “It is unknown at this time if alcohol played a contributing factor.”

No additional details were available at last check.

The crash is being investigated by Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.