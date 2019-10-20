Teen killed in Richmond shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A teenager wounded in a shooting on Richmond's East End Sunday afternoon has died, according to Richmond Police.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard for a report of a shooting just after 4:50 p.m.

"Once on scene they found a juvenile teenage male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," Capt. Michael A. Snawder with Richmond Police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to Snawder.

"The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death," Snawder said.

No additional details nor suspect description was available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.