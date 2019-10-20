These stores say they’ll be closed on Thanksgiving 2019

Over the past several years, major retailers have expanded their Black Friday shopping hours and some are even open on Thanksgiving Day.

However, some don’t think stores should be open on the national holiday, so workers can spend time with their families. In fact, a survey conducted by BestBlackFriday.com found 72% of consumers polled believe businesses should be closed on Thanksgiving.

It seems some companies agree. Several retailers have already confirmed to BestBlackFriday.com that they’ll be closed on turkey day this year. As of Oct. 10, 2019, those retailers include:

· Academy Sports and Outdoors

· Ace Hardware

· Army and Airforce Exchange Service

· BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

· Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

· Costco

· Fleet Farm – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

· Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

· Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

· HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

· Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

· Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

· Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

· OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

· Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

· Petsmart

· REI (closed on Black Friday)

· Sam’s Club

· Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

· Stein Mart

· The Container Store

· T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

· True Value

Based on previous years, BestBlackFriday.com predicts these stores will also be closed, but the website is awaiting confirmation:

· Cost Plus World Market

· Crate & Barrel

· Dillard’s

· Nordstrom

· Harbor Freight

· H&M

· Home Depot

· Ikea

· Pier 1

· Sprint

· T-Mobile

· AT&T

· The Container Store

· Sur La Table

We’re still at the beginning of the holiday shopping season, so more stores will likely be added to the list.

This story will be updated accordingly.