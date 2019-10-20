× Murder investigation underway in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in the city’s Southside.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5900 block of Glenway Court around 2:15 am Sunday Morning.

That’s just off German School Road.

Police arrived and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Captain Michael Snawder with the Richmond Police Department says the medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Investigators have not yet released the victim’s name.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-(804) 780-1000.