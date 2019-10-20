More beneficial rain expected this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The rainfall deficit since August 1 exceeded seven inches in some locations, but recent rainfall has improved our drought. Rain totaled over an inch on Wednesday, and the remnants of what was Nestor gave us a soggy Sunday morning with rain totals over an inch.

We will dry out Sunday night and Monday. Our next system will bring rain back to the area on Tuesday, but the amounts will not be as heavy.

A cold front may cause some gusty storms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

High pressure will provide glorious weather for Wednesday and Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs 65-70. Thursday morning will be cold again with lows in the 30s.

Our next system will bring more rain at the end of the week.



