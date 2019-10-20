× Making Strides Against Cancer Walk canceled due to rain

HENRICO, Va.— Organizers with the Making Strides Against Cancer Walk have canceled Sunday’s event due to the weather.

Deomenick Casuccio, the Director of Communications with the American Cancer Society wrote: “Our Making Strides committee has consulted with the American Cancer Society leadership and have decided to cancel today’s walk due to weather conditions.

The safety of our participants, volunteers and staff is our priority.

We are looking at other ways to celebrate our survivors, engage our participants, and recognize our sponsors.”

Though the 5k Walk has been canceled you can still donate to Breast Cancer Research online.