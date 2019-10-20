Police release new video of Alabama 3-year-old missing for a week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama 3-year-old has been missing for more than a week and — though there have been moments of hope and anticipation — no arrests have been made and there is still no sign of the toddler.

Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney vanished the night of Saturday, Oct. 12 from a birthday party in the Birmingham housing complex where her family lives.

Birmingham Police released surveillance video Friday of two men seen outside the housing complex. Kamille and another 3-year-old child are also seen in the video, recorded the night she disappeared, according to police Chief Patrick Smith.

One of the men, who was not publicly identified by police, is considered a suspect, according to Smith. The other man may have information about the girl’s disappearance, he said.

The video shows one man first walking past the two children. Later, another man stops and appears to talk to them. The video ends just after the two children follow the second man out of view of the camera.

The toddler, who is 3 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds, was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with a Minnie Mouse leopard print design, according to the Amber Alert.

Police and her family are calling out for her safe return.

“Drop her off anywhere and let her out. Somebody will see her. Everybody knows what’s going on,” her father Dominic McKinney told CNN affiliate WBMA. “That will be the end of that. We just want the baby back.”

Kamille goes missing from a party

The search began after a party Saturday night.

Witnesses told police Kamille left the party at Birmingham’s Tom Brown Village housing community with a woman in a dark SUV. An Amber Alert was sent in which police said she might have been abducted by a woman and a man.

It said she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Police search an apartment

Four days later and seven miles from where she was last seen, police initiated a Wednesday morning search on an apartment complex in southwestern Birmingham.

A crowd gathered around the complex and police posted video of their vehicles parked nearby, some blocking roads leading to the complex.

Video from CNN affiliate WBRC showed several well-armed officers leave one building, and some areas blocked off with yellow police tape.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith spoke at a press conference Wednesday evening.

He did not say what prompted the search on that complex, but he did say it did not reveal any new information.

Rumors spread that she was found

Wednesday’s search fueled rumors that Kamille had been found.

Smith shut the rumors down, urging the community to be skeptical of rumors and information posted on social media and bring information directly to police.

The chief also announced an increase in the reward for information that helps police solve the case to $20,000. The reward is offered by Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama and is separate from a $5,000 reward offered by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, which is contingent on providing information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case. The members of the Jefferson County Commission then each gave $1,600 from their discretionary funds to add an additional $8,000 to Crime Stoppers’ reward, bringing the total offering to $33,000.

“So, you could literally call with your tip today, pick up your money in cash next week and you’re totally anonymous,” said Frank Barefield, chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama. “There’s no better deal in town than that.”

Man and woman taken into custody

A vehicle matching the description of the SUV Kamille was allegedly taken in led to a man and a woman being taken into police custody Sunday night for questioning, authorities said.

Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29, were questioned on Wednesday, police Sgt. Johnny Williams said, but investigators did not immediately get information on Kamille’s whereabouts.

Neither have been charged in her disappearance, but both have been charged in unrelated cases, police said.

Smith said child pornography was found on Stallworth’s phone and he was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute.

Brown was held on probation revocation with no bond for an unrelated kidnapping, Smith said.

Stallworth released on bond

Stallworth was released from an Alabama jail Thursday morning after posting bond, set at $500,000.

CNN has been in contact with Stallworth’s assigned attorney, who had not spoken with his client since his release.

Investigators are waiting for DNA evidence to determine whether Kamille was ever in the vehicle, and police have not found any connection between the two and Kamille’s family, Smith said.