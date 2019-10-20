3 soldiers killed, 3 injured in Georgia training accident

FORT STEWART, Ga. – Three soldiers were killed Sunday morning when the vehicle they were riding in was involved in a training accident at the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.

The three 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team soldiers were pronounced dead at the scene and three other soldiers were transported to Winn Army Community Hospital to be treated and evaluated for their injuries, according to the Georgia airfield.

Officials say the soldiers were riding in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle when the accident happened.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”

The incident is under investigation and names of the soldiers involved in the accident are expected to be released after next-of-kin are notified.

“The entire 3ID extends its deepest condolences to the families of the soldiers involved in this incident,” wrote the airfield in a press release.