Vigil honors life of man killed in front of his Richmond home: ‘I love you Roddell’

RICHMOND, Va. — Family, friends and loved ones gathered Saturday evening to honor the life of Roddell Mayfield, who was shot and killed outside of his East End home earlier this week.

“This is the worst pain I’ve ever had to feel in my life. I love you Roddell,” said a family friend.

Family members say the 27-year-old was jumped on Mosby Street, just feet away from his father. His mother told CBS 6 that their family heard shots ring out — and opened the door.

That’s when Roddell’s 11-year-old brother saw him fall to the sidewalk. His father, Rodney Evans tried to preform CPR, but it was too late.

“I was trying to do CPR, I did the best I could,” said Evans. “The pain is unbearable. My son was a good son. He had a good job, car, dressed nice. He had no kids and would do anything for his momma.”

Crime Insider sources say the incident started as a robbery.

“Roddell was an amazing young man,” said his grandmother. “He’s going to be missed and I hope and pray that no one’s mother, father, sister, brother, or uncle has to go through want these people are going through. It’s unnecessary. It doesn’t make any sense.

Roddell’s grandmother called on the community to honor her grandson and to stop the violence and put down the guns.

“I want you young people, especially you young people because that’s who dying now… please, please say to yourself and think, Roddell didn’t die for anything. If one person changes here today, then Roddell did not die in vain,” she said.

“You see death is permanent. Death is not something that happens here, and then you get up and go walk up that hill.”

No information has been released about potential suspects in the murder, but Crime Insider sources say the two male suspects involved were last seen fleeing the scene in different directions.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.