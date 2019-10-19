× Shot fired during Richmond robbery

RICHMOND, Va. – A gunshot was fired during a robbery in Richmond Saturday evening, according to police. At approximately 6:04 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the 5100 block of Hull Street for a report of a robbery.

When officers arrived at the scene, a male victim said he was robbed of his personal belongings.

The victim says he fired at least one gunshot at the suspect who was not hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

