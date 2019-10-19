Police identify tree worker killed in Chesterfield

Flowers becomes area’s all time leading rusher in Glen Allen win

Posted 12:02 am, October 19, 2019, by

Glen Allen, Va. - Coming into week 8, Glen Allen running back Devin Flowers needed just 8 yards to pass former Thomas Dale standout Nick Fleming for second place on the Central Region all time rushing list.

But with a much better night, he had a chance to pass former Highland Springs great Victor "Macho" Harris for the all time mark. Flowers needed 149 yards against J.R. Tucker. He turned in a 180 yard night, placing him atop the region rushing list, and leading Glen Allen to a 56-0 shutout of the Tigers.

Harris's old record was 5,320 career yards for a player that went on to play at Virginia Tech and was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. Flowers now has 5342 career yards and 60 touchdowns, 4 coming against Tucker. Flowers also has at least 3 more games in his Jaguar career.

Glen Allen quarterback Jordan Greenhow threw for 154 yards and 2 TDs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.