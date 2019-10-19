× Man found stabbed on Brown’s Island bridge

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a stabbing that took place near a Richmond tourist attraction and entertainment hotspot.

“At approximately 11:54 p.m., Richmond Police responded to Tredegar Street at the bridge leading to Brown’s Island for a stabbing,” Richmond Police Capt. Michael Snawder said. “Once on scene they found an adult male who had been stabbed.”

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his a non-life threatening injury, police added.

Brown’s Island is a park and music venue along the James River in downtown Richmond. No events were scheduled the night of the stabbing.

Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.