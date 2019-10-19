Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Join CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth and thousands of others raising awareness and money to help in the fight against breast cancer.

The 2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Richmond is Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Innsbrook Pavilion (4901 Lake Brook Drive) in Glen Allen. Check-in is at noon and the walk will begin at 1:30 p.m.

The annual event raises money for the American Cancer Society fund breast cancer research and provides services like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near treatment and a live 24/7 cancer helpline.

For more details visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/MakingStridesAgainstBreastCancer/MSABCCY19SER?pg=entry&fr_id=94513 or https://www.cancer.org/