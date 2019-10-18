Rain and Fall-like temperatures ahead for Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The remnant of Tropical Cyclone 16 (soon to be known as Tropical Storm Nestor) will move through the Carolinas and brush Central Virginia will showers early Sunday. Tropical Cyclone 16 will bring showers for the first half of the day on Sunday and clouds will linger throughout Monday.

We are also watching a front that will bring rain to the area by Tuesday.

As for temperatures, it is finally feeling like Fall! Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest of the week in the low 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

The remainder of next week looks to keep highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the 40s to low 50s.