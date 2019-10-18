× Water main break closes fast-food restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway

RICHMOND, Va. — A water main break has closed fast-food restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.

Restaurants along the 4500-4800 blocks of Jefferson Davis Highway closed Friday morning because of a water outage due to the water main break.

Officials say traffic near the intersection with Bercliar Avenue has been restricted to a single lane as crews may repairs.

Water is out on the 4500 to 4800 blocks of Jefferson Davis Highway around intersection with Bercliar, impacting several fast food restaurants in area right at lunch time. — RichmondVaDPU (@UtilityBuddy) October 18, 2019

There is no timetable for the work to be completed.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.