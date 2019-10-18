Water main break closes fast-food restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway
RICHMOND, Va. — A water main break has closed fast-food restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.
Restaurants along the 4500-4800 blocks of Jefferson Davis Highway closed Friday morning because of a water outage due to the water main break.
Officials say traffic near the intersection with Bercliar Avenue has been restricted to a single lane as crews may repairs.
There is no timetable for the work to be completed.
