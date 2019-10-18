WATCH LIVE: First all-female spacewalk

Water main break closes fast-food restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway

Posted 11:28 am, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31AM, October 18, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — A water main break has closed fast-food restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond.

Restaurants along the 4500-4800 blocks of Jefferson Davis Highway closed Friday morning because of a water outage due to the water main break.

Officials say traffic near the intersection with Bercliar Avenue has been restricted to a single lane as crews may repairs.

There is no timetable for the work to be completed.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.