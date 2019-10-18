WATCH LIVE: First all-female spacewalk

Video shows woman pushing stroller steal package off Richmond porch

Posted 10:46 am, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:53AM, October 18, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Security video shows a woman pushing a stroller before stealing a package off the porch of a home in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood.

The incident captured on video occurred at approximately 4:24 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9. Police are asking for help identifying the unknown woman.

The video showed the woman walking on the sidewalk in the 600 block of N 1st Street while pushing a stroller with a child inside.

The woman is seen walking past the home, but stops, comes back and grabs the package from the front porch. The woman was seen wearing a blue and pink dress, a denim jacket, black slide-on slippers, and blue socks.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective P. Cho at (804) 646-2939 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.