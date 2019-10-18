Video shows woman pushing stroller steal package off Richmond porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Security video shows a woman pushing a stroller before stealing a package off the porch of a home in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood.

The incident captured on video occurred at approximately 4:24 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9. Police are asking for help identifying the unknown woman.

The video showed the woman walking on the sidewalk in the 600 block of N 1st Street while pushing a stroller with a child inside.

The woman is seen walking past the home, but stops, comes back and grabs the package from the front porch. The woman was seen wearing a blue and pink dress, a denim jacket, black slide-on slippers, and blue socks.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective P. Cho at (804) 646-2939 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.