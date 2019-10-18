Teen honored for saving choking boy during Henrico church service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico teen was honored for saving the life of a choking child during a Sunday morning church service.

Wade Carter, a senior at Glen Allen High School and a small group leader, was recognized for his quick actions at Gayton Baptist Church on September 22.

The 18-year-old recalled the moment when fate forced him to face the unexpected.

"[The boy] tapped my shoulder and I turned around and he's holding his neck. I asked him if he could breathe and he shook his head no," Carter recalled.

"I thought for a few seconds, 'What do I do?' And remembered a little bit of learning the Heimlich maneuver in 10th grade," said Carter.

The teen said he listened to his gut and remembered his lessons from school.

After a few frightening moments and several thrusts later, Carter had freed the candy from the boy's throat.

It was in that moment that Carter became what some call a hero.

"I would've hoped someone else would do the same thing," explained Carter.

Carter's mother, Amy, was not shocked by her son's actions.

"It doesn't surprise me that he could act that quickly," explained Amy. Carter also runs track for the Jaguars.

Henrico Fire and the Board of Supervisors honored the teen for his heroism.

The teen suggested for others to prepare themselves in case they might face the same circumstances.

"My advice would be to learn the Heimlich maneuver," Carter said.