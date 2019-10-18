× Police asking witnesses to come forward after fatal Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are asking witnesses for information after a man was killed in a shooting in Petersburg Friday night.

Around 6 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Oakland Avenue for the report of a person shot.

Police found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was then transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

If you have any information in regards to this shooting, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212 or by downloading the P3tips App or by going to P3tips.com.