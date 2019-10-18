Pedestrian struck, killed crossing Henrico County road
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was killed Friday night while attempting to cross Nine Mile Road in Henrico County.
Around 7:20 p.m., Henrico Police responded to Nine Mile Road near the intersection of Newbridge Road for a report of a crash
Police say a pedestrian was attempting to cross Nine Mile Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling east. They were killed on impact.
The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with authorities.
As of 9 p.m. Friday night, Nine Mile Road is closed between Forest Avenue and Newbridge Road.
The Police Divisions Crash Team is on scene investigating.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.