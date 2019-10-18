Police identify tree worker killed in Chesterfield

Pedestrian struck, killed crossing Henrico County road

Posted 9:05 pm, October 18, 2019, by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian was killed Friday night while attempting to cross Nine Mile Road in Henrico County.

Around 7:20 p.m., Henrico Police responded to Nine Mile Road near the intersection of Newbridge Road for a report of a crash

Police say a pedestrian was attempting to cross Nine Mile Road and was struck by a vehicle traveling east. They were killed on impact.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with authorities.

As of 9 p.m. Friday night, Nine Mile Road is closed between Forest Avenue and Newbridge Road.

The Police Divisions Crash Team is on scene investigating.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.