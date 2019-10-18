Police identify tree worker killed in Chesterfield

Page turns in a huge night for Varina against Henrico

Posted 11:53 pm, October 18, 2019, by

Sandston, Va. - Touching the ball just 11 times, Varina's Isaiah Page turned in 329 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as the 4th ranked Blue Devils blew out Henrico 35-7.

Page opened the scoring on the game's first play, taking a pass from Bobby Dunn, making one tackler miss, and racing 72 yards for a score. He also forced a fumble on defense and broke up 2 passes.

Page carried just six times, but rushed for 179 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had 4 catches for 118 yards and another score.

The Blue Devils improve to 7-1 and have a bye next week. Henrico falls to 4-4.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.