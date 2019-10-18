Page turns in a huge night for Varina against Henrico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sandston, Va. - Touching the ball just 11 times, Varina's Isaiah Page turned in 329 yards of total offense and four touchdowns as the 4th ranked Blue Devils blew out Henrico 35-7.

Page opened the scoring on the game's first play, taking a pass from Bobby Dunn, making one tackler miss, and racing 72 yards for a score. He also forced a fumble on defense and broke up 2 passes.

Page carried just six times, but rushed for 179 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had 4 catches for 118 yards and another score.

The Blue Devils improve to 7-1 and have a bye next week. Henrico falls to 4-4.