Peruvian-style chicken restaurants open on opposite ends of Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two Peruvian-style fast-casual chicken restaurants are laying claim to parts of Henrico County.
Canastas Chicken is preparing to open its second metro Richmond location in Short Pump, while Maryland-based DC Charcoal Chicken & Grill opened its first Virginia location last month in Eastgate Town Center.
