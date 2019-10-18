Peruvian-style chicken restaurants open on opposite ends of Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two Peruvian-style fast-casual chicken restaurants are laying claim to parts of Henrico County.

Canastas Chicken is preparing to open its second metro Richmond location in Short Pump, while Maryland-based DC Charcoal Chicken & Grill opened its first Virginia location last month in Eastgate Town Center.

