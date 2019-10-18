WATCH LIVE: First all-female spacewalk

Mom disappeared after sending texts to her son

Posted 8:17 am, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:19AM, October 18, 2019

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Frances Leandra Colbert missing. The 51-year-old Brunswick County woman was last seen and heard from on Wednesday, October 16, when she exchanged text messages with her son, according to investigators.

“She was last seen wearing black and white Nike tennis shoes, black jeans, unknown color of shirt and glasses,” a Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “She has a history of health problems.”

Both Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputies and Lawrenceville Police officers are searching for Ms. Colbert.

Anyone with information was asked to call 434-848-3133.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.