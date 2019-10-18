× Mom disappeared after sending texts to her son

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Frances Leandra Colbert missing. The 51-year-old Brunswick County woman was last seen and heard from on Wednesday, October 16, when she exchanged text messages with her son, according to investigators.

“She was last seen wearing black and white Nike tennis shoes, black jeans, unknown color of shirt and glasses,” a Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “She has a history of health problems.”

Both Brunswick County Sheriff’s deputies and Lawrenceville Police officers are searching for Ms. Colbert.

Anyone with information was asked to call 434-848-3133.