Police release name of Vanderhall driver killed on I-95

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Police released the name of the man killed Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Hanover.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2019 three-wheeled Vanderhall Venice, driven by, Donzell A. Johnson, 48, of Clinton, MD., was traveling southbound I-95 in the left lane when he lost control, ran off road left, and struck the guardrail,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “Johnson was seat belted and wearing a helmet. Unfortunately, Johnson succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Wet roadway conditions is being considered a factor into the cause of the crash.”

The crash was reported at about 9:49 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.