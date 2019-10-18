Dave Martin and John Spacek share the Big LeBYRDski Fest

RICHMOND, Va. – The historic Byrd Theatre is celebrating 90 years of exceptional cinematic experiences, and they have several fun events coming up next month. “Dudes” Dave Martin and John Spacek from the Byrd Theatre Foundation are here to tell us about the “Big LeBYRDski Fest.” Big LeBYRDski Fest is hosted by the Byrd Theatre Foundation and Center of the Universe Brewery. All proceeds benefit the Byrd Theatre Foundation. There will be a bowling party at River City Roll from 6 PM to 10 PM on Friday November 8th. On Saturday, November 9th, there will be a Bathrobe Bar Crawl through Carytown at 5 PM, with The Big Lebowski being showed at 8 PM. There will be a costume contest, and a live-music after party at Citizen Burger! The Big LeBYRDski Fest runs November 8th and 9th. VIP Ticket Packages are available! Virginia This Morning and CBS 6 is a media sponsor. For tickets and more information, visit www.byrdtheatre.org