I-95 lanes shutdown after trucks crash, spill coconut powder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY. Va. — The right and center lanes of northbound Interstate 95 remain closed after two tractor trailers crashed near the Woods Edge Road exit in Chesterfield. One of the trucks was hauling coconut powder, which spilled as a result of the crash.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that a tractor trailer was stopped on the right shoulder when the second tractor trailer traveling in the right lane struck the first in the rear,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “There was a partial load loss from the tractor on the shoulder and a diesel spill from damage sustained on the second tractor.”

The crash was reported at about 6:06 a.m.

“The driver of the tractor located on the shoulder was charged with, improper stopping on a highway. The driver of the second tractor was charged with, reckless driving; failure to maintain control,” the police spokesperson continued. “Both [men] were checked at the scene for minor injuries.”

The crash remains under investigation. This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.