Chef Tim Craig shares Bonefish Grill’s Fall Menu

RICHMOND, Va. – Are you planning on having a fall party? Serving this Fresh Apple Martini is an absolute must! Tim Craig from Bonefish Grill joins us today to share his Fresh Apple Martini and Lobster Thermidor Gnocchi recipes and tell us about Bonefish Grill’s delicious fall menu. For more information on Bonefish Grill and their fall menu visit www.bonefishgrill.com

Fresh Apple Martini

Ingredients: Volume:

Vodka 1.5 oz

Ginger Liqueur .50 oz

Red Apples 2 slices

Cinnamon 1 dash

Apple Juice 1 oz

Fresh Sour Mix .50 oz

Honey Syrup .25 oz

Procedure:

· Muddle 2 red apple slices & a dash of cinnamon. Add all ingredients to shaker. Shake 20x.

· Strain into a chilled martini glass.

· Garnish with a fresh apple slice & enjoy!

Helpful Hints:

§ Having a party? Turn this into a fun Fall Party Punch by increasing the volume level on the ingredients, place in a large punch bowl, chill with ice, and float apple slices on top!

§ Impress your friends with your bartending skills by muddling some fresh apple. Then garnish with a fresh apple slice floated in the martini.

Thermidor Gnocchi

Ingredients:

o 1 fl oz Olive Oil

o 8-10 ounces Shrimp, 41-50 count, Peeled and deveined

o 1 tsp Sea Salt

o 1/2 tsp Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

o 10-12 ounces Gnocchi

o 1/2 Cup Sliced Mushrooms

o 1/2 Cup Halved Grape Tomatoes

o 2 TBSP Peas

o 1 Cup Lobster Bisque (Your favorite)

o 1 TBSP Parmesan Cheese

o 1/2 tsp Fresh Parsley, Chopped

Directions:

1. Heat a large sauté pan over medium high heat.

2. Add your Olive Oil once the pan is hot. Then add the Shrimp and season with Salt and Pepper. Sear the Shrimp on both sides, about 2-3 minutes.

3. Add the Gnocchi and sauté for 3-4 minutes until the Gnocchi begins to brown.

4. Add the Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Peas, sauté for 1-2 minutes.

5. Remove the pan from heat and split the ingredients in half between two serving bowls. Ensure the ingredients are piled high in the center of each bowl.

6. Pour half of the Lobster Bisque around the Gnocchi in each bowl. Garnish with Parmesan Cheese and Parsley.

7. If desired, top with warmed, cooked lobster meat in addition to the Shrimp.