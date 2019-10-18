× Art for the Journey hosts their 4th Annual Gala

RICHMOND, Va. – Art for the Journey is a local nonprofit that delivers opportunities of overcoming barriers to transform lives through creating art, and they are proud to invite you to their 4th Annual Gala. Their Gala will feature over 80 artists exhibiting over 200 beautiful pieces of art, and delicious food will be served. The Gala will be held at The Jepson Center at the University of Richmond on Thursday, October 24th from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Come out and show your support for veterans, and people suffering from dementia. CBS 6’s Greg McQuade will serve as emcee. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite or by email at art@artforthejourney.org, for more information please email melba@artforthejourney.org.