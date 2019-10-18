× Alpha Kappa Alpha presents the 13th Annual Saute and Sizzle

RICHMOND, Va. – Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority Incorporated is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-lettered organization established by African-American, college-educated women. It is comprised of nearly 300,000 members in over 1,000 graduate and undergraduate chapters all over the world. Today we are joined by Tamara Johnson, AKA Rho Eta Omega Chapter President, Fran Randall, Co-Chairman of Fundraising and Chef Committees, and Jason Holland, President of the American Association of Blacks in Energy, as they tell us about the 13th Annual Saute and Sizzle. This is their signature fundraiser aimed at raising funds that enhance their ability to provide resources for scholarships and community outreach programs overall. They will have 36 of Richmond’s finest male amateur chefs show off their culinary skills at this year’s event. Over the last 13 years they have provided over $100,000 in scholarships to college bound students from our community. This year’s event is Saturday, November 2nd from roughly 7 PM to 11 PM at the Richmond Raceway. For tickets and more information visit www.reoaka.org/saute-sizzle/

Please enable Javascript to watch this video