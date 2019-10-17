Xbox and Taco Bell are giving away free consoles. Here’s how to win

In the spirit of Halloween, Xbox is handing out new consoles like candy. All you’ve got to do is eat a couple chalupas.

The gaming giant has partnered with Taco Bell to give away a bundle of Xbox goodies, including a limited-edition console that rings like a bell (get it?) when it’s powered on, a redesigned controller that won’t hit stores until next month and six free months of an Xbox Game Pass.

There are a few ways to play: You could buy a Double Chalupa box (stuffed with the titular fried tortilla shell, a taco and cinnamon twists plus a drink for $5) between October 17 through November 23. There are codes on every box.

Not a Taco Bell fan? Not to worry — you can skip the Tex-Mex and mail a letter requesting a code instead. Snailmail must be postmarked by November 8, but you can only mail in up to 32 times. Xbox will send a code back in an email.

And if you’ve given up on eating box after box of chalupa, Xbox will start dispensing codes online for free, too. Starting November 8, a code website will become active, but you’ll be limited to one entry per day.

Once you’ve got the code, text 72823 with your code or submit it online.

And if you’re a winner, you’ll get your new bundle within 48 hours of entering the code.

But please, wash your taco-seasoned hands before playing.