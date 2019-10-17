Where Richmond teachers can pick up free books: ‘We saw a need’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond non-profit is inviting public school teachers to pick up books for their classrooms -- for free. Diversity Richmond is giving a box of books per day to any Richmond Public School teachers.

Teachers with a valid school I-D can pick up the books at the non-profit's thrift store located at 1407 Sherwood Avenue.

"Diversity Richmond grabs every opportunity we can to help," said Executive Director Bill Harrison.

Harrison said they got the idea from a school librarian who came to them asking for book donations.

Donations by the community make the idea possible.

"This was not anything we've done before, but we saw a need in our public schools," Harrison explained. "Children did not have books. We have thousands of books here so we are donating as many books as we can to local school system."

Last year, the store gave out about 1,000 books to teachers.

Diversity Richmond has invested nearly $1,000,000 since 1999 in local LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ-friendly nonprofits, according to their Facebook page.