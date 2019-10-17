× Virginia State Police trooper injured by alleged drunk driver during traffic stop

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia State Police trooper was struck by an alleged drunk driver while performing a traffic stop in Norfolk on Thursday around 11 p.m.

The crash incident happened on Interstate 264, east of Ballentine Boulevard, officials tell WTKR.

Officials added that a 2009 Cadillac, driven by Terrie Lynn Wilkins, ran off the roadway striking the trooper’s vehicle and the Land Rover that had been pulled over during the traffic stop.

The officer injured moved his vehicle to the right shoulder of the road to fill out the necessary paperwork before being hit.

Wilkins, 41, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. She was charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and reckless driving/failure to maintain proper control of vehicle, according to State Police.

Trooper K.S. Kerr suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The driver of the 2006 Land Rover did not suffer any injuries as a result of the accident.