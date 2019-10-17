Two lanes of I-95 South in Chesterfield shut down for vehicle fire

Tree worker stuck and killed on Chesterfield road
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two lanes of I-95 south in Chesterfield are closed due to a vehicle fire.

Two lanes of I-95 South are shut down between Chippenham and Willis Road as police and fire respond to a tractor-trailer fire, according to Captain J A Harvey, the Deputy Fire Marshal Chesterfield Fire & EMS.

Harvey said that the lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

