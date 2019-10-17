Tree worker killed after being struck by truck on Chesterfield road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A tree worker was killed Thursday afternoon after being struck by a work truck in Chesterfield County, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources say the pedestrian was struck in the 2000 Block of Hickstead Street in North Chesterfield. The worker had just finished a job and was walking across the street when Crime Insider sources say he was hit.

Sources tell CBS 6 that the driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are on the scene of the crash as investigators try to piece together was happened.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.