RICHMOND, Va. – The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is a professional golf tournament in Virginia on the PGA Tour Champions, played at the Country Club of Virginia (James River Course). Steve Schoenfield, Executive Director for the Dominion Energy Charity Classic shares all the details for this year’s event. The event takes places October 17th – 20th with tickets ranging from $15-$70. For more information visit www.deccgolf.com or call 804-234-8840.