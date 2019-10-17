× Stephen Colbert signs new ‘Late Show’ deal through 2023

Stephen Colbert has signed a new contract that keeps him as host of CBS’ “The Late Show” through 2023, the network announced Thursday.

“I’ve been asked by CBS to host ‘The Late Show’ until 2023, and I have every intention of honoring their subpoena,” Colbert said in a statement. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Colbert took over for David Letterman as “Late Show” host in 2015. After a slow start, he has climbed his way to the top of the late night ratings.

“The Late Show” is averaging roughly 3 million viewers this season and won premiere week over his rivals, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and NBC’s “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.” Colbert’s numbers get a ratings bump with delayed viewing, averaging about 3.6 million viewers who watched live or within three days.

“Stephen Colbert is one of the most entertaining, influential and relevant voices in America today,” Chief Creative Officer of CBS Corporation David Nevins said in a statement. “His monologue has become a vibrant part of the national discussion.”

Colbert rise in late night has corresponded with the political rise of Donald Trump, who is one of the host’s favorite targets. Colbert covers everything from the day-to-day news coming out of the Trump White House to the ouster of his own boss, Les Moonves, in his opening monologues, which, according to CBS, have been viewed nearly 57 million times on YouTube.

Colbert’s other late night cohorts have also signed contracts in the last few years that will keep them on as hosts well past 2020.

Jimmy Kimmel has a deal with ABC through 2022. NBC’s Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers are both under contract through 2021 and Trevor Noah, the host of “The Daily Show,” will be on Comedy Central through 2022.