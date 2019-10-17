Richmond middle school teacher fired for calling student racial slur

Tree worker stuck and killed on Chesterfield road
Posted 6:14 pm, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:20PM, October 17, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Public Schools has confirmed that a middle school teacher was fired after using a racial slur directed towards a student.

In a letter sent home to parents, Lucille Murray Brown Middle School principal Dr. Stacy Gaines said that although the statement was directed towards one student, others “may have heard it and been offended by the comment.”

Superintendent Jason Kamras has confirmed that the teacher is no longer employed by RPS.

