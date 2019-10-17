Congressman Elijah Cummings dies at 68
New Fall fashions for the whole family

Posted 12:22 pm, October 17, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – We’ve seen Mini Me Fashion between mothers and daughters, but it’s also for fathers and sons too! Richmond Fashion Stylist and Blogger, Jammie Baker is here to share new fall fashions for the whole family! You can be “matchy matchy” but simply coordinating colors can add the perfect touch to your family’s style.  Find these looks and more in Jammie’s FREE Fall Style Guide at www.jammiebaker.com and follow her on social media @jammiebaker_ and @kevastyle for a fun giveaway.

