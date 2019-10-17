× Magellan Complete Care helps find employment for those with a disability

RICHMOND, Va. – October is National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month and Magellan Complete Care of Virginia strives to help those with a disability find a job. Kurleen Monroe, Employment Specialist, works with members across the state to help them secure employment. She’s joined by a current member who has benefitted from their services and shares how they helped with through an employment plan that consists of learning his interests, networking, and interview prep. Magellan Complete Care is located at 3829 Gaskins Rd. here in Richmond. For more information visit them online at www.mccofva.com

