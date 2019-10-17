× John Randolph Medical Center provides healthcare benefits to all

RICHMOND, Va. – John Randolph Medical Center is a nationally recognized healthcare provider and part of HCA Virginia’s Health System. Their new stand-a-lone Emergency Room facility provides the same resources as their main ER facility but increases the opportunity for patients to have access to the hospital system. Dr. Charlie Sheldon shares about all resources available at John Randolph Medical Center including sports injuries, flu shots, and heart issues. John Randolph Medical Center is located at 411 W. Randolph Rd. in Hopewell. For more information visit them online at www.johnrandoplhmedicalcenter.com You can also find them on Facebook @JohnRandolphMedicalCenter

