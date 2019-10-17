500+ new apartments now planned near Rocketts Landing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — With the blessing of the city of Richmond and Henrico County, a North Carolina-based developer is moving ahead with a sizable project across from Rocketts Landing.

Zimmer Development Co. in recent weeks received approvals to rezone three CSX-owned parcels totaling 20 acres at the Richmond and Henrico County line, where it will build Fulton Yard, a mix of 535 apartments and 106,000 square feet of retail and office space.

