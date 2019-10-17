500+ new apartments now planned near Rocketts Landing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — With the blessing of the city of Richmond and Henrico County, a North Carolina-based developer is moving ahead with a sizable project across from Rocketts Landing.
Zimmer Development Co. in recent weeks received approvals to rezone three CSX-owned parcels totaling 20 acres at the Richmond and Henrico County line, where it will build Fulton Yard, a mix of 535 apartments and 106,000 square feet of retail and office space.
Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.