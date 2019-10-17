4 killed in Southampton County crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. -- Four people were killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Southampton County Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on Southampton Parkway between Pope Station Road and Bryants Church Road.

Deputies say a passenger vehicle rear-ended a stopped tractor-trailer that was stopped for a school bus. The driver and three passengers inside that car were killed.

Investigators say the school bus was not involved in the crash and no one onboard was hurt.

The identity of the victims has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Southampton Parkway will be shut down until the completion of the crash investigation. Virginia State Police is assisting the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.