7 vehicles crashed after deer ran onto Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers were charged and one driver was hurt after seven vehicles were involved in three crashes on Route 288 near Hull Street in Chesterfield, according to Virginia State Police.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that the first crash involved a vehicle striking a deer,” Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Keeli Hill said. “Two additional crashes result[ed] in a chain reaction of vehicles getting struck in the rear.”

Two drivers were charged with following too close. The third driver suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash, which remained under investigation, was reported at about 6:13 a.m.

