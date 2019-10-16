× Virginia Union University Homecoming 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Homecoming programs and activities through Sunday, October 20.

Wednesday, October 16

Inaugural Worship Service/Gospel Explosion, featuring Bishop Hezekiah Walker and Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Jr.

The Altria Theater, 6 North Laurel Street, Richmond, doors open at 5:30pm, show starts at 6:30 pm.

This is a FREE event but tickets are required. People can register for tickets on event brite and pick up tickets at the Altria Theatre. The official President’s Inaugural ceremony is Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10:00 am at the Richmond Convention Center.

Thursday, October 17 – VUU President’s Suits & Jays Inaugural Soirée – Official VUU Inaugural

The Hippodrome Theater, 526 N 2nd Street,

Feature Bilal, KeKe Wyatt, and Backyard Band, and DJ Lonnie B with Kelli Lemon. This event is open to all alumni, friends and the public. General Admission: $65. VIP: $113 (13 in honor of our 13th President and CEO). Tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rb-meets-go-go-featuring-keke-wyatt-bilal-backyard-band-tickets-72725974347

Events sponsored by the National Alumni Association:

Thursday, October 17 – Meet & Greet Happy Hour & Speed Networking Event

Richmond Marriott, 500 East Broad Street Richmond, VA 23219 5pm to 9pm

Free: Open to All Alumni & Supporters

Friday, October 18 – Annual Carol S. McCall Alumni Awards Breakfast, Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center (Campus of VUU)

9am to 11am, Open to All Alumni & Supporters

VUUNAA Members – $25, Non-Members/At the Door – $30

Homecoming Tailgating Saturday, October Hovey Parking Lot & Campus

Football VUU vs Chowan, 1pm kick-off time at Hovey Field

Saturday, October 19 – Black Diamond Signature Affair, Theme: Masquerade at the Museum

Black History Museum and Cultural Center, 122 W. Leigh St. Richmond, VA

8:00pm to 12am

Adults 21 and older only; Attire: Grown & Sexy or Costumes

VUUNAA Members – $40; Non-Members/At the Door $45

Sunday, October 20 – Alumni & Students Joint Worship Service

Coburn Hall, Allix B. James Chapel (Campus of VUU)

10:00am to 11:30am

Open to Alumni, Students & Guests