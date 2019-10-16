Virginia Union University Homecoming 2019
RICHMOND, Va. — Homecoming programs and activities through Sunday, October 20.
Wednesday, October 16
Inaugural Worship Service/Gospel Explosion, featuring Bishop Hezekiah Walker and Bishop Rudolph McKissick, Jr.
The Altria Theater, 6 North Laurel Street, Richmond, doors open at 5:30pm, show starts at 6:30 pm.
This is a FREE event but tickets are required. People can register for tickets on event brite and pick up tickets at the Altria Theatre. The official President’s Inaugural ceremony is Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10:00 am at the Richmond Convention Center.
Thursday, October 17 – VUU President’s Suits & Jays Inaugural Soirée – Official VUU Inaugural
The Hippodrome Theater, 526 N 2nd Street,
Feature Bilal, KeKe Wyatt, and Backyard Band, and DJ Lonnie B with Kelli Lemon. This event is open to all alumni, friends and the public. General Admission: $65. VIP: $113 (13 in honor of our 13th President and CEO). Tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rb-meets-go-go-featuring-keke-wyatt-bilal-backyard-band-tickets-72725974347
Events sponsored by the National Alumni Association:
Thursday, October 17 – Meet & Greet Happy Hour & Speed Networking Event
Richmond Marriott, 500 East Broad Street Richmond, VA 23219 5pm to 9pm
Free: Open to All Alumni & Supporters
Friday, October 18 – Annual Carol S. McCall Alumni Awards Breakfast, Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center (Campus of VUU)
9am to 11am, Open to All Alumni & Supporters
VUUNAA Members – $25, Non-Members/At the Door – $30
Homecoming Tailgating Saturday, October Hovey Parking Lot & Campus
Football VUU vs Chowan, 1pm kick-off time at Hovey Field
Saturday, October 19 – Black Diamond Signature Affair, Theme: Masquerade at the Museum
Black History Museum and Cultural Center, 122 W. Leigh St. Richmond, VA
8:00pm to 12am
Adults 21 and older only; Attire: Grown & Sexy or Costumes
VUUNAA Members – $40; Non-Members/At the Door $45
Sunday, October 20 – Alumni & Students Joint Worship Service
Coburn Hall, Allix B. James Chapel (Campus of VUU)
10:00am to 11:30am
Open to Alumni, Students & Guests
Sunday, October 20 – Annual Farewell Mimosa Jazz Brunch (VUUNAA)
Claude G. Perkins Living and Learning Center (Campus of VUU)
11:30am to 1:30pm
Students – $20; VUUNAA Members – $30; Non-Members/At the Door – $35
For more information and events not listed visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-vuunaa-homecoming-events-tickets-71735915053