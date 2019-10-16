When much-needed rain will fall across Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will bring a round of much-needed rain to the area on Wednesday, helping to alleviate the current drought conditions that are widespread across Virginia.

Most areas will receive between a half-inch to one inch of total rainfall, with over an inch of rain possible.

The rain will overspread the area from west to east, beginning in Richmond at around 11 a.m. and ending around 5 p.m. The cold front associated with this storm system will move through the area after sunset Wednesday, bringing a cooler air mass into the region.

Expect mostly sunny and windy conditions on Thursday as drier and cooler air continues to move into the region. Friday and Saturday will be beautiful fall days, with cool nights and mild afternoons.

Another storm system will bring rain to the area late this weekend or early next week. The timing of this system is being handled differently by the medium range models, which all pointed toward Monday as the arrival time over the past few days.

It now appears possible that we could see some rain on Sunday, but don’t cancel any outdoor plans yet.

We’ll continue to update the forecast over the next couple of days.